Riverfront Fall Festival is planned for October in Cape Girardeau

Visit Cape's inaugural Riverfront Fall Festival will take place in October and feature local vendors, entertainment for all ages and storytelling by the Mississippi River.

Alyssa Phares-Fee, senior director of sales and strategy for Visit Cape, came up with the idea of hosting a festival after realizing the city does not host an annual community event during the fall.

"We kind of incorporated things that we enjoy and we know the community enjoys, which is having live music, having kids activities, and we used to have a Storytelling Festival. So, we thought how could we incorporate that into the festival, maybe not as the main thing, but as one of the entertainment options, and then I realized we could host the event by the riverfront and have the Mississippi River as the backdrop for whoever does the storytelling performance," Phares-Fee said.

The Riverfront Fall Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Riverfront Park and on Water Street in Cape Girardeau.

She said October is a difficult month to organize events that do not compete with the annual Vintage Now! fashion show and Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming, so the members of Visit Cape picked Oct. 22 to avoid conflicts.

Organizers from Cape Girardeau had previously hosted a festival called Riverfest, which began in 1979. The event was canceled in 2000 and has not been held since. Riverfest included a fish fry, musical acts and vendors selling wares to the public.

Riverfront Fall Festival will begin with an opening ceremony involving fan-fare around a certain pumpkin, which Phares-Fee wanted to keep under wraps until the festival occurs.

Musical performances will include Steve Shafner & the Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, the Jason Heeter Band, Logan Chapman and the Ivas John Band.