Riverboat to dock in Cape Girardeau Sunday

VisitCape has announced American Countess, with 174 visitors aboard, will dock at the Cape Girardeau riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

VisitCape office administrator Josh Thompson said Countess' passengers will participate in a "hop-on, hop-off tour" of downtown during its daytime residence.

The boat, originally called Kanesville Queen when constructed for Harrah's Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa, was opened to the public on New Year's Day 1996.