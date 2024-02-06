River Rising to 'Minor' Flood Stage This Week

"Sometime Thursday we will close the Themis Street gate, but if 36 feet is the crest, we won't have to close the Broadway gate," Polivick said Monday morning.

He said the Themis gate will probably remain closed until "first thing Monday morning." By then, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, believes the river will be at or below flood stage and well on its way to a predicted reading of about 22 feet near the end of April.

This week's river level should not affect U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ceremonies scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Merriweather Street pumping station. The ceremonies, which are open to the public, will mark completion of a $20 million upgrade and maintenance of the flood wall and the downtown pumping stations that began more than a decade ago.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Shawnee Park Community Center. If a move is necessary, it will be announced Wednesday morning on the City of Cape Girardeau's website, www.cityofcape.org.