All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsApril 13, 2021
River Rising to 'Minor' Flood Stage This Week
The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been on the rise since late last week and is forecast to exceed flood stage sometime this morning. As of early Monday afternoon, the gauge at the Cape Girardeau riverfront stood at 30.5 feet en route to a minor flood stage of 32 feet today and a predicted crest of 36 feet by Friday night...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been on the rise since late last week and is forecast to exceed flood stage sometime this morning.

As of early Monday afternoon, the gauge at the Cape Girardeau riverfront stood at 30.5 feet en route to a minor flood stage of 32 feet today and a predicted crest of 36 feet by Friday night.

Downtown pumping stations will be activated when the river level reaches 32 feet, but Cape Girardeau public works director Stan Polivick said the rising water may only require closure of one, but not both, of the gates along the downtown flood wall.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Sometime Thursday we will close the Themis Street gate, but if 36 feet is the crest, we won't have to close the Broadway gate," Polivick said Monday morning.

He said the Themis gate will probably remain closed until "first thing Monday morning." By then, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, believes the river will be at or below flood stage and well on its way to a predicted reading of about 22 feet near the end of April.

This week's river level should not affect U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ceremonies scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Merriweather Street pumping station. The ceremonies, which are open to the public, will mark completion of a $20 million upgrade and maintenance of the flood wall and the downtown pumping stations that began more than a decade ago.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Shawnee Park Community Center. If a move is necessary, it will be announced Wednesday morning on the City of Cape Girardeau's website, www.cityofcape.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy