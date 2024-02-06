River rising, floodgates closing on Cape Riverfront

Excessive rainfall along the mid and upper Mississippi River basin coupled with recent snow and ice melt upstream has led to minor flood conditions in the Cape Girardeau area.

A week ago the river gauge at Cape Girardeau was at 26 feet. But starting Tuesday the river began a steady rise and by early Friday morning it had reached the 32-foot flood stage along the city's riverfront.

By midday Tuesday the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, is forecasting the river will crest at about 38 feet, six feet above flood stage, but more than 10 feet below the record crest of 48.86 feet recorded on Jan. 2, 2016.