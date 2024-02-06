River rising, floodgates closing on Cape Riverfront

Excessive rainfall along the mid and upper Mississippi River basin coupled with recent snow and ice melt upstream has led to minor flood conditions in the Cape Girardeau area.
A week ago the river gauge at Cape Girardeau was at 26 feet. But starting Tuesday the river began a steady rise and by early Friday morning it had reached the 32-foot flood stage along the city's riverfront.
By midday Tuesday the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, is forecasting the river will crest at about 38 feet, six feet above flood stage, but more than 10 feet below the record crest of 48.86 feet recorded on Jan. 2, 2016.
Cape Girardeau public works employees closed the downtown floodgate at Themis street and activated the city's pumping stations Friday morning.
Assistant public works director Casey Brunke said city crews "will be keeping an eye on the river" this weekend and would possibly close the Broadway floodgate Sunday or Monday.
After cresting Tuesday, the river is forecast to begin a steady drop and should fall below flood stage by the end of the week and will continue to fall to around 25 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge by April 1.
