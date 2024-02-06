River Ridge Winery owner Rob Bullock’s main goal Friday was to check sugar levels before harvesting the last Norton grape crop of the season Tuesday.

“For us, it’s really about wine,” he said.

The site is home to a 2,600-vine vineyard in Commerce, Missouri, just outside of Scott City.

“We have one shot at doing this each year,” Bullock said of the 6-acre vineyard. “Different grapes have different picking times. We’ll pick a couple in August, a couple in September and one in October.”

Bullock and his wife, Denise, have owned the winery for nearly three and a half years. The business celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday and Sunday with food, live music by Jerry Ford — and wine, of course.

Standing within multiple rows of “thousands” of Norton grapes covered by nets under the hot sun, Bullock looked into the viewfinder of a refractometer — a hand tool measuring the sugar content using the sun as a backlight.

“I also taste them,” he said. “I’ve gotten to where I can kind of guesstimate the acid levels, too.”

A few of the wines produced at River Ridge are “unique” to the area, he said, including Cabernet sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, merlot and Chardonnay.

But why Commerce?

“I lived here. I came as an air traffic controller, so I lived in this area,” original owner Jerry Smith said. “I had access to 30 years of climatological data from the Cape Girardeau Airport.”

He said the vineyard’s location is classified as Category 3 — perfect for ripening grapes. Smith said he knew even before he planted a single vine “we can produce good wine here.”