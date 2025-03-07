River Ridge Winery celebrated for its global reach and local charm

SIKESTON — River Ridge Winery was awarded the Sikeston Tourism and Hospitality Award of Excellence for their outstanding contribution to the tourism industry Thursday, March 6 at the annual Chamber Tourism Luncheon at Lambert's Cafe in Sikeston.

The award is presented annually to a business, individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to the tourism and hospitality industry in the Sikeston area.

Situated in a century-old farmhouse, River Ridge Winery is nestled in the hills of northern Scott County, overlooking the Mississippi River in Commerce, Missouri. It’s there where carefully cultivated French hybrid and Vinifera grapes grown on the slopes behind the winery yield exceptional wines.

On May 1, 2016, Rob and Denise Bullock acquired the winery from Jerry and Joannie Smith. Jerry Smith originally purchased the 80-acre farm and began planting grapes in 1980, with the winery officially opening its doors on Sept. 17, 1994. Since that inaugural day, River Ridge Winery has welcomed both locals and visitors from across the nation, recently celebrating its 30th anniversary last September.