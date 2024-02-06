All sections
NewsMarch 5, 2021

River & Rails Project: Developer plans renovations to 'ugly' warehouse in downtown Cape

A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that will help make the project possible...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Brennon Todt is setting out to repurpose this building at the corner of William Street and Main Street in Cape Girardeau
Brennon Todt is setting out to repurpose this building at the corner of William Street and Main Street in Cape GirardeauSarah Yenesel

A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that will help make the project possible.

Brennon Todt, founder and president of Todt Roofing & Construction, acquired the one-story structure at the intersection of William and Main streets late last year with an eye toward renovating and preserving the vacant building.

"We're excited to get in there and turn it into something neat for downtown," Todt said Thursday. "I have a love for historic buildings, especially in downtown Cape, and this warehouse could anchor the south end of Main Street."

Built sometime around 1920 (some accounts say it was as early as 1910, while others, including newspaper clippings, cite construction in the early 1920s), the 12,700-square-foot building was originally home of the Goddard Grocer Co. The wholesale warehouse received produce and other grocery products via railcars on an adjacent Frisco railroad spur, which were, in turn, distributed throughout Southeast Missouri.

The building has served several purposes over the years, from housing a heating and air conditioning company to providing vending machine storage. A portion of it was also converted into an office during the construction planning for the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

In early 2007, the warehouse was eyed as a possible downtown location for The Discovery Playhouse, which eventually located at 502 Broadway.

Todt acquired the warehouse in December from Bill Cole through Lorimont Commercial Real Estate for just over $250,000. According to documents he filed with the city's TIF (tax increment financing) Commission for project funding assistance, he intends to invest more than $850,000 to renovate the building.

Total cost of the project, which Todt and the TIF Commission are referring to as the River and Rails Project in reference to the building's proximity to the Mississippi River and the downtown rail line, is projected at just over $1,240,000.

The building, Todt said, is in need of extensive renovations, including framing, roofing, tuck pointing, electrical, plumbing and mechanical work, but the work will be worth the effort, he said, because of the building's "unique charm," including exposed wooden beams and rafters.

The project is within a redevelopment project area in downtown Cape Girardeau, qualifying it for certain tax incentives over a 23-year period. In a virtual meeting Thursday morning, members of the TIF Commission set a public hearing for April 22 to consider steps necessary for the River and Rails Project to move forward in the TIF funding process.

Todt said TIF funding is the key to the River and Rails Project's success.

"The TIF Commission is really the only reason why this project is happening," he said, and credited tax increment financing with renovations of several properties that otherwise would have been abandoned and eventually dropped from local and county property tax rolls.

"TIF is what's saving this building," Todt said in reference to the warehouse, "and it will probably save many more."

If all goes according to plan, Todt said conversion of the warehouse into as many as six retail spaces could be completed later this year.

"That's six more opportunities for downtown businesses to open that without TIF would not," he said.

