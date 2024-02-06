A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that will help make the project possible.

Brennon Todt, founder and president of Todt Roofing & Construction, acquired the one-story structure at the intersection of William and Main streets late last year with an eye toward renovating and preserving the vacant building.

"We're excited to get in there and turn it into something neat for downtown," Todt said Thursday. "I have a love for historic buildings, especially in downtown Cape, and this warehouse could anchor the south end of Main Street."

Built sometime around 1920 (some accounts say it was as early as 1910, while others, including newspaper clippings, cite construction in the early 1920s), the 12,700-square-foot building was originally home of the Goddard Grocer Co. The wholesale warehouse received produce and other grocery products via railcars on an adjacent Frisco railroad spur, which were, in turn, distributed throughout Southeast Missouri.

The building has served several purposes over the years, from housing a heating and air conditioning company to providing vending machine storage. A portion of it was also converted into an office during the construction planning for the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

In early 2007, the warehouse was eyed as a possible downtown location for The Discovery Playhouse, which eventually located at 502 Broadway.

Todt acquired the warehouse in December from Bill Cole through Lorimont Commercial Real Estate for just over $250,000. According to documents he filed with the city's TIF (tax increment financing) Commission for project funding assistance, he intends to invest more than $850,000 to renovate the building.

Total cost of the project, which Todt and the TIF Commission are referring to as the River and Rails Project in reference to the building's proximity to the Mississippi River and the downtown rail line, is projected at just over $1,240,000.