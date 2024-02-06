River Heritage Museum closes early for exterior renovations

After 40 years of meticulous curating, cataloging and showcasing of Cape Girardeau's history, the Cape River Heritage Museum is taking some time to work on itself.

The museum closed a month early for its typical winter hiatus to undergo renovations. It will soon have a new roof — a much needed refurbishment, according to longtime museum supporter Jerry Ford.

"There's no telling how many years [the roof] has been there," Ford said. "It was deteriorating, and underneath, the eaves were all rotted out."

Phillip Smith, an architect based in Cape Girardeau, was hired to conduct the renovations. Smith estimated the renovations will cost slightly more than $200,000.