All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsApril 14, 2021
River Flood Wall Project Complete
Three people observe the Mississippi River on Tuesday near the Themis Street entrance of the flood wall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host ceremonies today at the Merriweather Street pumping station to mark completion of a $20 million upgrade and maintenance of the flood wall and the downtown pumping stations that began more than a decade ago. The Themis Street gate will be closed by the City of Cape Girardeau on Thursday as the river level rises toward flood stage
Sarah Yenesel
Three people observe the Mississippi River on Tuesday near the Themis Street entrance of the flood wall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host ceremonies today at the Merriweather Street pumping station to mark completion of a $20 million upgrade and maintenance of the flood wall and the downtown pumping stations that began more than a decade ago. The Themis Street gate will be closed by the City of Cape Girardeau on Thursday as the river level rises toward flood stage.
Three people observe the Mississippi River on Tuesday near the Themis Street entrance of the flood wall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host ceremonies today at the Merriweather Street pumping station to mark completion of a $20 million upgrade and maintenance of the flood wall and the downtown pumping stations that began more than a decade ago. The Themis Street gate will be closed by the City of Cape Girardeau on Thursday as the river level rises toward flood stage.Sarah Yenesel
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy