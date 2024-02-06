News April 14, 2021

River Flood Wall Project Complete

Three people observe the Mississippi River on Tuesday near the Themis Street entrance of the flood wall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host ceremonies today at the Merriweather Street pumping station to mark completion of a $20 million upgrade and maintenance of the flood wall and the downtown pumping stations that began more than a decade ago. The Themis Street gate will be closed by the City of Cape Girardeau on Thursday as the river level rises toward flood stage