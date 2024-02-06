The Mississippi River stage at Cape Girardeau fell below 40 feet Monday, marking the first time since May 3 the river has been in the “30-something” range.

On Monday afternoon, the Cape Girardeau gauge reading was 39.8 feet, still nearly 8 feet above flood stage of 32 feet, but just over 6 feet below the river’s crest of 46.29 feet measured June 12. That was the fifth-highest crest recorded at Cape Girardeau over the past 80 years, according to National Weather Service statistics.

The latest forecast by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers calls for the river at Cape Girardeau to remain above the 32-foot flood stage until July 24. By that time, the river will have been above flood stage for a record 133 consecutive days. That will surpass the previous record of 125 days set between June 10 and Oct. 12, 1993.

Cape Girardeau public works director Stan Polivick said if the river continues to drop at its current pace, the city may be able to open the Broadway and Themis Street floodgates as soon as the end of next week. Although the river will still be above flood stage, Polivick said it will be low enough to open the gates.