River City Rodders cancels 2020 car show because of coronavirus

Due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the group made the difficult decision to cancel, according to a news release sent Tuesday morning.

This would have been the 43rd annual car show. Formerly known as the River Tales Classic, the show moved to downtown Cape Girardeau in 2007. The show was rebranded in 2019 as Manifolds on Main Street, featuring vintage cars from throughout the region, and attracted large spectator crowds.

The show is planned to resume in 2021.