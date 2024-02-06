River City Rodders cancels 2020 car show because of coronavirus

The River City Rodders car club announced Tuesday the annual car show, Manifolds on Main Street, will not take place in September as originally planned.
The show was originally set for Sept. 19 and 20, and included a cruise-in at Capaha Park and a spectator event in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the group made the difficult decision to cancel, according to a news release sent Tuesday morning.
This would have been the 43rd annual car show. Formerly known as the River Tales Classic, the show moved to downtown Cape Girardeau in 2007. The show was rebranded in 2019 as Manifolds on Main Street, featuring vintage cars from throughout the region, and attracted large spectator crowds.
The show is planned to resume in 2021.
