River City Players wraps up season at Port Cape

River City Players will be wrapping up their 2021 season with the performance of "Being Nice" written by Mark Niel and directed by Debbie Barnhouse.
According to a press release, it is a one-hour comedy about friendships, relationships, divorce, and "girls just being girls." It has a three-character cast with Matthew Antill as Geoff, Donna St. Sauver playing Emily and Holly Raines playing Alison.
RCP is celebrating 25 years of performing at Port Cape and Doc Cain. They are a not-for-profit organization and noted the group appreciates its patron and community support.
Opening night is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with a dessert bar for $20. Dinner shows are 6:30 p.m. Friday and Nov. 13, with tickets costing $35. The matinee dessert show is 1 p.m. Nov. 14 for $20.
Reservations can be made by calling Port Cape (573) 334-0954.
