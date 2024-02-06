All sections
NewsJuly 1, 2022

River City Players presenting locally written play this summer

"KatyDid," a "whimsical, short summer comedy" play written and directed by Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood is the summer production of River City Players. The play will be presented July 14 through 17. Performances, accompanied by buffets, will be held on the second floor of Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge, 19 N..Water St...

Michael Leifer
Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood, vice president of River City Players in Cape Girardeau, has written and is directing the group's newest production, "KatyDid." Performances will be July 14 through 17 at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge.
Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood, vice president of River City Players in Cape Girardeau, has written and is directing the group's newest production, "KatyDid." Performances will be July 14 through 17 at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge.

"KatyDid," a "whimsical, short summer comedy" play written and directed by Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood is the summer production of River City Players.

The play will be presented July 14 through 17. Performances, accompanied by buffets, will be held on the second floor of Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge, 19 N..Water St.

All shows will be accompanied with dinner at 6:30 p.m., except for the final, July 17 performance -- accompanied by a 1 p.m. dessert buffet.

River City Players perform three shows a year, usually with one extra "special project."

Whitlow-Greenwood, who is vice president of River City Players, remembered being a member of the group's board of directors since about 2000. Prodigiously, Greenwood recalled directing nearly 75 plays, writing between 15 and 20. She remembered writing her first play somewhere around third grade.

"I've been directing plays a long time," Whitlow-Greenwood said. "Probably a little over 50 years."

She described the work of River City Players's board of directors, who govern the not-for-profit organization, as a concerted team effort.

"We're a governing board, so we all take care of all the practical aspects, the decision-making, the financial decisions and that sort of thing," she explained.

A flyer for "KatyDid," the upcoming play written and directed by Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood.
A flyer for "KatyDid," the upcoming play written and directed by Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood.

"But we're also play directors. So, we step up to direct plays, if needed. Of course, we welcome other, qualified directors to submit plays as well ... our folks also act, when called upon."

Whitlow-Greenwood encouraged local Southeast Missourians to come to auditions, or find other ways to participate.

"Folks can submit plays. If they are a qualified director, they can direct; if not, we find a director that meets our qualifications," she said, adding that even the board of directors gets involved.

"We actually do the work as well. [River City Players] Is a volunteer organization, so everyone volunteers, including us."

Featuring "lighter," shorter-length plays, attendees are invited to enjoy a meal with a view when they come.

"It's a dinner and dessert show. The buffets are amazing and everybody is really crazy about that. It's one reason why folks maybe prefer the shorter plays. It really works out nicely as a dinner show," Whitlow-Greenwood said.

"It's a really nice river view where we have a small but very, very well utilized stage. Our set director, Tim Roth, is just magical. He can take a 10-by-20-foot stage and make it look like a three-room apartment or two-story house."

Local News
