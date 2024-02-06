River City Players presenting locally written play this summer

"KatyDid," a "whimsical, short summer comedy" play written and directed by Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood is the summer production of River City Players.

The play will be presented July 14 through 17. Performances, accompanied by buffets, will be held on the second floor of Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge, 19 N..Water St.

All shows will be accompanied with dinner at 6:30 p.m., except for the final, July 17 performance -- accompanied by a 1 p.m. dessert buffet.

River City Players perform three shows a year, usually with one extra "special project."

Whitlow-Greenwood, who is vice president of River City Players, remembered being a member of the group's board of directors since about 2000. Prodigiously, Greenwood recalled directing nearly 75 plays, writing between 15 and 20. She remembered writing her first play somewhere around third grade.

"I've been directing plays a long time," Whitlow-Greenwood said. "Probably a little over 50 years."

She described the work of River City Players's board of directors, who govern the not-for-profit organization, as a concerted team effort.

"We're a governing board, so we all take care of all the practical aspects, the decision-making, the financial decisions and that sort of thing," she explained.