River City Players Community Theatre presents 'Fast Food' at Port Cape

The new River City Players Community Theatre's comedy “Fast Food” will fill the stage Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 17, at Port Cape, 19 N Water St in Cape Girardeau.

The play “Fast Food” was written by Tracy Wells and directed by Holly Raines. River City Players Community Theatre president Debbie Barnhouse said the play centers around a fictional fast-food restaurant. Running about an hour long, she said the fictional restaurant is called Mac Burgers and follows the employees and customers of the establishment.

"It gets a little crazy, because not only are the employees pretty lazy, the customers that come in to place their orders, they are really not your normal customers," Barnhouse said.