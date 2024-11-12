All sections
November 12, 2024

River City Players Community Theatre presents 'Fast Food' at Port Cape

The new River City Players Community Theatre's comedy 'Fast Food' will fill the stage from Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 17, at Port Cape.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
River City Players Community Theatre actors rehearse for the play “Fast Food”, which takes place Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 17, at Port Cape in Cape Girardeau.
River City Players Community Theatre actors rehearse for the play “Fast Food”, which takes place Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 17, at Port Cape in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

The new River City Players Community Theatre's comedy “Fast Food” will fill the stage Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 17, at Port Cape, 19 N Water St in Cape Girardeau.

The play “Fast Food” was written by Tracy Wells and directed by Holly Raines. River City Players Community Theatre president Debbie Barnhouse said the play centers around a fictional fast-food restaurant. Running about an hour long, she said the fictional restaurant is called Mac Burgers and follows the employees and customers of the establishment.

"It gets a little crazy, because not only are the employees pretty lazy, the customers that come in to place their orders, they are really not your normal customers," Barnhouse said.

She said all the actors besides two of them have more than one role. Barnhouse said it's a lot of fun but can be a lot of work for their volunteer actors.

She said the actors have been practicing two nights a week since August.

"They're wonderful to work with and they're energetic and they're excited," Barnhouse said.

Dessert shows will cost $30 and dinner shows $48. Dessert begins at 6:30 p.m. with playtime at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and a matinee show with dessert starting at 1 p.m. with playtime at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

