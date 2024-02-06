River Campus to present 'Jesus Christ Superstar': 'A very human story'

"Jesus Christ Superstar" -- the ageless 1970s rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice -- will appear on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus stage beginning Wednesday.

During its five-show run, the story -- told by a cast of 26 Southeast students, through song -- will highlight the last seven days of Jesus' life, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

Southeast sophomore and Cape Girardeau native Kamron Underwood said he was first involved with the musical in high school, as Jesus, who is the character he also will be portraying in this production.

Underwood said he informed director Michael McIntosh of his past experience with the musical, which led to the decision to follow through with the college-level production.

He said there are many adaptations to the musical, and many modern and updated versions of the show have been centered on a post-apocalyptic theme, to offer a modern and contemporary relevance.

Kamron Underwood, left, and Noel Jean Huntley, right, portray Jesus and Mary Magdalene, respectively, on Sunday during rehearsal of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the River Campus. KASSI JACKSON

"And with this show, it's no different," he said.

Underwood said it's been a difficult rehearsal process, spanning nearly a month and a half, resulting in the crew and actors having to "work and rework" show specifics multiple times.

But the lengthy process has turned the musical into something Underwood believes people are going to enjoy, "and more so remember."

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is not a religious show, Underwood said, nor is it about religion.

The show displays religious themes and religious backgrounds, but does not focus on telling the story of Jesus Christ or worshiping him through song or dance, he said.

Nick Kuchem, left, and Kamron Underwood, right, portray Judas and Jesus, respectively, Sunday during rehearsal of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

"This is a very human story; we don't glorify our characters," he said. "We take them down to what they were: humans and people."

He said the show has been broken down to portray the human heart and conflict with itself. Which is what the show was initially intended to be, Underwood said.

Noel Huntley, a Southeast sophomore and originally from Illinois, portrays Mary Magdalene in the musical.

Huntley labels her character as the love interest of the show and one of Jesus' most dedicated followers.

"It's more historical than spiritual," Huntley said.