River Campus to present 'Jesus Christ Superstar': 'A very human story'

"Jesus Christ Superstar" -- the ageless 1970s rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice -- will appear on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus stage beginning Wednesday.
During its five-show run, the story -- told by a cast of 26 Southeast students, through song -- will highlight the last seven days of Jesus' life, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.
Southeast sophomore and Cape Girardeau native Kamron Underwood said he was first involved with the musical in high school, as Jesus, who is the character he also will be portraying in this production.
Underwood said he informed director Michael McIntosh of his past experience with the musical, which led to the decision to follow through with the college-level production.
He said there are many adaptations to the musical, and many modern and updated versions of the show have been centered on a post-apocalyptic theme, to offer a modern and contemporary relevance.
"And with this show, it's no different," he said.
Underwood said it's been a difficult rehearsal process, spanning nearly a month and a half, resulting in the crew and actors having to "work and rework" show specifics multiple times.
But the lengthy process has turned the musical into something Underwood believes people are going to enjoy, "and more so remember."
"Jesus Christ Superstar" is not a religious show, Underwood said, nor is it about religion.
The show displays religious themes and religious backgrounds, but does not focus on telling the story of Jesus Christ or worshiping him through song or dance, he said.
"This is a very human story; we don't glorify our characters," he said. "We take them down to what they were: humans and people."
He said the show has been broken down to portray the human heart and conflict with itself. Which is what the show was initially intended to be, Underwood said.
Noel Huntley, a Southeast sophomore and originally from Illinois, portrays Mary Magdalene in the musical.
Huntley labels her character as the love interest of the show and one of Jesus' most dedicated followers.
"It's more historical than spiritual," Huntley said.
She said Mary has a lot of love in her heart, a lot of passion, and Huntley "has that as well."
But the life Mary leads throughout the production is different from hers, Huntley said.
"She is very selfless, and I respect that in her," she said.
Huntley said, "It's not Mary Poppins, it's not Rodgers and Hammerstein. It's got an edge to it, for sure. It's not for kids under the age of 13."
Southeast junior Nick Kuchem -- from Washington, Missouri -- portrays Judas in the musical and said the show humanizes Jesus, which turns off a lot of people.
"They have this image of him being this all-godly presence, and the show is a very raw interpretation of Jesus Christ," he said.
And even though Judas is the show's protagonist, it doesn't portray him as necessarily seeing Jesus as an enemy, Kuchem said.
Judas is shown as a friend trying to help Jesus, but Jesus won't listen to him, all while Judas is preventing himself and the other apostles from being killed, he said.
Kuchem said he hopes when people look at his character, they don't see an evil guy, but instead see somebody who is faced with a tough decision.
Southeast musical director Jenna Lee Moore said it is up to the audience to interpret the religious aspect of the show.
Moore labeled the show as an orchestral symphonic work and a rock concert, all in one -- with no dialogue.
"It's in an orchestral form, with rock singing and rock instruments," she said. "It doesn't feel like musical theater ... so the older generation, this is the music of their youth."
McIntosh said there are no stage directions in the script, which is a great opportunity for him.
"I've never directed a giant, kick-ass rock concert, and that's what this is," he said. "I want the audience to clap along, sing and dance though the aisles."
