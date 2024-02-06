River Campus to expand, renovate Cape Restaurant Supply as art complex

The River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University will soon include an art complex to house ceramics, sculpture and painting students, further unifying the Holland College of Arts and Media to better meet accreditation recommendations.

The facility at 340 S. Frederick St., formerly Cape Restaurant Supply, will be renovated and is part of a lease-purchase agreement between the university and property owners Lisa and Scott Blank of Cape Girardeau.

According to Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, the renovation will be a phased project, the completion of which requires “significant fundraising.”

Approximately 25% of the total project cost will be funded by redirecting money currently tied up in the budget for the leasing of an art space at 835 Broadway, Mangels said. The University Foundation and River Campus leadership will work with its arts task force to generate private dollars to complete the project, according to Mangels.

Approved by the Board of Regents as part of the university’s Facilities Master Plan in December 2018, the expansion project will consolidate physical spaces of the Department of Arts and Design, a strategic initiative of the Holland College, and will help meet guidance from the accrediting body, the National Association of Schools of Art and Design.

As of last week, the total cost for the renovation for the art complex had not been confirmed, according to Ann Hayes, director of University Communications. The art complex is still in the planning phase, and Southeast officials and property owners are working with a firm specializing in planning, design, architecture and construction, according to a university news release.

Hayes said university officials are working on the schematic design phase of the art complex, meaning final numbers about the facility’s square footage and estimated cost could not be confirmed.

The River Campus opened in 2007, and since then, many art and design students have taken classes all over the campus. Upper-level painting students take classes on the main campus, while lower-level painting students have had class at the River Campus. The ceramics studio is currently housed in a leased space at 835 Broadway, according to the release.

Holland College dean Rhonda Weller-Stilson explained some arts and design faculty have been teaching classes across multiple floors at a time or must commute back and forth between the main and river campuses to teach students. The consolidation will allow faculty to be under one roof and the chance to interact more regularly.

While the expansion helps solidify the River Campus as a “gateway to the arts” in downtown Cape Girardeau, Weller-Stilson said it will also bring students together across experience levels, a change conducive to artist collaboration.

It will also help with the recruitment of future students, she said.

“This will be wonderful for our future students, current students, maybe, if they’re freshmen now,” Weller-Stilson said. “But for future students, it will make a huge difference in their lives and will open more possibilities for them to learn new techniques ... so it’s really all about the students first.”