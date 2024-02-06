All sections
July 15, 2020

River Campus Summer Arts Festival canceled because of coronavirus

Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus 2020 Summer Arts Festival, scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled, the university announced Tuesday. Increases in COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County and concern for the health and safety of Southeast’s students, faculty, staff, visitors and community members led to the decision, the release stated...


Marybeth Niederkorn
Colbie Raney, 3, of Jackson tries out an instrument during the River Campus Summer Arts Festival on June 15, 2019, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
Colbie Raney, 3, of Jackson tries out an instrument during the River Campus Summer Arts Festival on June 15, 2019, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus 2020 Summer Arts Festival, scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled, the university announced Tuesday.

Increases in COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County and concern for the health and safety of Southeast’s students, faculty, staff, visitors and community members led to the decision, the release stated.

Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of Southeast’s Holland College of Arts and Media, said in the release, “The Festival means so much to those of us that work on it throughout the year, however we want to prioritize the health and safety concerns for our guests, students and staff.”

Weller-Stilson expressed gratitude for sponsors and attendees, and added, “We look forward to offering the one-day River Campus Summer Arts Festival next summer.”

The summer production of “Bring it On! The Musical” will continue as scheduled with face coverings and social-distancing guidelines in place, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 through 8 and Aug. 12 through 15, and two matinee performances Aug. 9 and 16 in the Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus. Both guests and the performance crew will be required to wear masks. Livestreaming of the performances also will be available, marking the first time the Holland College of Arts and Media has offered the service for a summer musical.

Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, 518 S. Fountain St.; by calling (573) 651-2265; or online at www.rivercampus.org.

The 2020-2021 season performance dates are subject to change, university spokeswoman Michelle Queiser said, and shows will have limited seating to accommodate social distancing.

Local News
