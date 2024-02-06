River Campus Summer Arts Festival canceled because of coronavirus

Weller-Stilson expressed gratitude for sponsors and attendees, and added, “We look forward to offering the one-day River Campus Summer Arts Festival next summer.”

The summer production of “Bring it On! The Musical” will continue as scheduled with face coverings and social-distancing guidelines in place, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 through 8 and Aug. 12 through 15, and two matinee performances Aug. 9 and 16 in the Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus. Both guests and the performance crew will be required to wear masks. Livestreaming of the performances also will be available, marking the first time the Holland College of Arts and Media has offered the service for a summer musical.

Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, 518 S. Fountain St.; by calling (573) 651-2265; or online at www.rivercampus.org.

The 2020-2021 season performance dates are subject to change, university spokeswoman Michelle Queiser said, and shows will have limited seating to accommodate social distancing.