River Campus performances for 2023-2024 season announced

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has released its upcoming 2023-24 season of performances.
The campus will have performances from Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Georges Bizet's "Carmen" to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Importance of Being Earnest", plus jazz, dance, new works for theater, holiday celebrations and more.
Five packages — Symphony Package, Commerce Bank and Drury Southwest Theatre and Dance Package, Saint Francis Healthcare System Special Event Package, Holland College Master Package and River Campus All-Access Package — are available for easier and more affordable ways to enjoy the season.
The symphony package will be $84. This package includes four Southeast Symphony performances, all on Tuesday evenings:
Commerce Bank and Drury Southwest Theatre and Dance Package costs $106. This package includes choice of dates for six performances:
Saint Francis Healthcare System Special Event Package costs $43. This package includes three events:
Holland College Master Package costs $233. This package includes everything in the Symphony, Theatre and Dance and Special Event packages, plus:
The River Campus All-Access package is $468. The package includes everything in the Holland College Master Package, plus 25 additional events for a total of 40 performances.
For a limited time, patrons may customize any ticket package by adding on additional events.
Detailed information about each event may be found at www.rivercampus.org. For more information, call the box office at (573) 651-2265.
Other scheduled performances include:
