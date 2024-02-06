River Campus performances for 2023-2024 season announced

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has released its upcoming 2023-24 season of performances.

The campus will have performances from Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Georges Bizet's "Carmen" to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Importance of Being Earnest", plus jazz, dance, new works for theater, holiday celebrations and more.

Five packages — Symphony Package, Commerce Bank and Drury Southwest Theatre and Dance Package, Saint Francis Healthcare System Special Event Package, Holland College Master Package and River Campus All-Access Package — are available for easier and more affordable ways to enjoy the season.

The symphony package will be $84. This package includes four Southeast Symphony performances, all on Tuesday evenings:

Oct. 10 — Gala Season Opener

Nov. 28 — John Rutter's "Magnificat"

March 5 — Wolfgang Mozart's "Coronation Mass"

April 23 — "From the New World".

Commerce Bank and Drury Southwest Theatre and Dance Package costs $106. This package includes choice of dates for six performances:

Wednesday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 1 — "Head Over Heels" (mature content);

Thursday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 19 — "Fall for Dance";

Wednesday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 10 — "The Importance of Being Earnest";

Thursday, Feb. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 18 — "Winter Dance Collection";

Wednesday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 3 — Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival 2023 winner, "Our Play" (mature content, including discussion of suicide and school shootings);

Wednesday, April 10, through Sunday, April 14 — "The Wizard of Oz".

Saint Francis Healthcare System Special Event Package costs $43. This package includes three events: