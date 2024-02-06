All sections
NewsJuly 27, 2023

River Campus performances for 2023-2024 season announced

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has released its upcoming 2023-24 season of performances. The campus will have performances from Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Georges Bizet's "Carmen" to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Importance of Being Earnest", plus jazz, dance, new works for theater, holiday celebrations and more...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has released its upcoming 2023-24 season of performances.

The campus will have performances from Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Georges Bizet's "Carmen" to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Importance of Being Earnest", plus jazz, dance, new works for theater, holiday celebrations and more.

Five packages — Symphony Package, Commerce Bank and Drury Southwest Theatre and Dance Package, Saint Francis Healthcare System Special Event Package, Holland College Master Package and River Campus All-Access Package — are available for easier and more affordable ways to enjoy the season.

The symphony package will be $84. This package includes four Southeast Symphony performances, all on Tuesday evenings:

  • Oct. 10 — Gala Season Opener
  • Nov. 28 — John Rutter's "Magnificat"
  • March 5 — Wolfgang Mozart's "Coronation Mass"
  • April 23 — "From the New World".

Commerce Bank and Drury Southwest Theatre and Dance Package costs $106. This package includes choice of dates for six performances:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 1 — "Head Over Heels" (mature content);
  • Thursday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 19 — "Fall for Dance";
  • Wednesday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 10 — "The Importance of Being Earnest";
  • Thursday, Feb. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 18 — "Winter Dance Collection";
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 3 — Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival 2023 winner, "Our Play" (mature content, including discussion of suicide and school shootings);
  • Wednesday, April 10, through Sunday, April 14 — "The Wizard of Oz".

Saint Francis Healthcare System Special Event Package costs $43. This package includes three events:

  • Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2 — "Big Band Holiday Jukebox" (choice of date);
  • Friday, Feb. 2 — "Clark Terry Jazz Festival Concert";
  • Friday, May 3 — "Celebrate the Arts".

Holland College Master Package costs $233. This package includes everything in the Symphony, Theatre and Dance and Special Event packages, plus:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 17 — Fall Jazz Concert
  • Friday, Jan. 19 and Sunday, Jan. 21 — "Carmen" (choice of date).

The River Campus All-Access package is $468. The package includes everything in the Holland College Master Package, plus 25 additional events for a total of 40 performances.

For a limited time, patrons may customize any ticket package by adding on additional events.

Detailed information about each event may be found at www.rivercampus.org. For more information, call the box office at (573) 651-2265.

Other performances

Other scheduled performances include:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 29 — "The Elephant and The Swan", Sara Edgerton (cello and string bass), Shane Mizicko (percussion) and Paul Thompson (piano);
  • Tuesday, Sept. 5 — "Trumpet Call", Deborah Caldwell (trumpet) and Matt Yount (piano);
  • Sunday, Sept. 10 — "An Afternoon of Song", Leslie Jones (contralto) and Barb Lamont (piano);
  • Thursday, Oct. 5 — "Our Own Hearts Core", Southeast Choirs;
  • Thursday, Oct. 12, through Saturday, Oct. 14 — "Fifth of July";
  • Tuesday, Oct. 24 — Wind Symphony Fall Concert
  • Thursday, Oct. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 28 — Lanford Wilson short plays;
  • Thursday, Oct. 26 — "Sounds of the Horn", Matthew Meadows (guest artist, horn), Barb Lamont (piano) and Nick Kenney (horn);
  • Sunday, Oct. 29 — Michael and Jennifer McLain and The Banjocats, guest artist;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 5 — "A Christmas Spectacular", Southeast Wind Symphony.
