River Campus hosts 'small version' of Cape Comic Con

Visitors to Cape Mini Comic Con on Saturday at the River Campus were greeted by vendors, displays and a free issue of an "exclusive to Cape Girardeau" "The Avengers" comic book, depicting the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.
Cape Comic Con organizer Ken Murphy said Saturday's event was a small version of the Cape Comic Con in April, describing it as "relaxing."
And he said Marvel Comics and Cape Girardeau coming together made the Cape Comic Con special edition comic book a reality.
Four years ago, Cape Comic Con celebrated its 10th anniversary. Murphy said he made a call to a source in New York City asking for something to commemorate the event in Cape Girardeau.
Murphy said he then chose artist Greg Land of Florida for the project.
"I've been of fan of his for 20 years," Murphy said. "Greg produced this cover, for this comic book that was on the newsstands and in the comic book stores, but this one was exclusive to our show."
Murphy said he's not immersed in the art world, but he believes originally-created art to be something people can appreciate.
"Anytime [Southeast Missouri State University] does something here at the River Campus, especially in the area of pop culture or comic book art, we come down and support the event."
Also on display Saturday was Terry Godwin's collection of 47 comic-book proofs and originals from nearly 40 artists, spanning from 1953 to 2018.
Godwin of Jackson said he has collected comic books since he was 5 years old.
Godwin said we was at a similar convention roughly 30 years ago, and first became interested in comic books after picking up a piece of original artwork.
The process by which comic-book pages are made requires a three-part process, Godwin explained.
The pages are penciled, inked and then it ends up being lettered or not lettered, Godwin said. From there, he said the pages are scanned, colored and shrunk down to size for printing.
"It's a multilevel process with several hands involved," Godwin said.
Godwin said he has made a habit of traveling around the country finding people who have comic-book artwork for sale, while developing relationships with collectors and sellers along the way.
"I'm pretty picky about what I do get," Godwin said. "I don't just buy anything."
Representing Jackson-based Kapow Arcade & Gaming were Gary and Marie Newman, with their various displays of figures and card games.
Marie Newman said their business was once focused on comic books, but has now begun to pursue more of the "gaming and arcade" route.
Also in attendance were Southeast Missouri natives Jakob Powles, Chris Powles and Matt Shepard, who were dressed in costumes.
Chris Powles was portraying a dwarf fighter; Jakob Powles, 7, was dressed as Star-Lord; and Chris Powles was masquerading as an Elvin necromancer.
Jakob Powles said they attended the event in support of the artists who want to show off their work between now and the next Comic Con event in April.
"Cape definitely needs more stuff like this," he said.
