River Campus hosts 'small version' of Cape Comic Con

Visitors to Cape Mini Comic Con on Saturday at the River Campus were greeted by vendors, displays and a free issue of an "exclusive to Cape Girardeau" "The Avengers" comic book, depicting the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

Cape Comic Con organizer Ken Murphy said Saturday's event was a small version of the Cape Comic Con in April, describing it as "relaxing."

And he said Marvel Comics and Cape Girardeau coming together made the Cape Comic Con special edition comic book a reality.

Four years ago, Cape Comic Con celebrated its 10th anniversary. Murphy said he made a call to a source in New York City asking for something to commemorate the event in Cape Girardeau.

Murphy said he then chose artist Greg Land of Florida for the project.

Custom Lego figures sit on display at a booth for STL Brick Fanatics on Saturday at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"I've been of fan of his for 20 years," Murphy said. "Greg produced this cover, for this comic book that was on the newsstands and in the comic book stores, but this one was exclusive to our show."

Murphy said he's not immersed in the art world, but he believes originally-created art to be something people can appreciate.

"Anytime [Southeast Missouri State University] does something here at the River Campus, especially in the area of pop culture or comic book art, we come down and support the event."

Also on display Saturday was Terry Godwin's collection of 47 comic-book proofs and originals from nearly 40 artists, spanning from 1953 to 2018.

Godwin of Jackson said he has collected comic books since he was 5 years old.

Custom Lego figures sit on display at a booth for STL Brick Fanatics on Saturday at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Godwin said we was at a similar convention roughly 30 years ago, and first became interested in comic books after picking up a piece of original artwork.