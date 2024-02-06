All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 6, 2017

River Campus history to be focus of First Friday Coffee

The theme of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee will be the history of Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. Presenters Jerry Ford and Rhonda Stilson will discuss how the university’s arts center has complemented the surrounding community during its decade of existence and how the Vincentian seminary that once stood on the same site did the same...

Southeast Missourian

The theme of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee will be the history of Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.

Presenters Jerry Ford and Rhonda Stilson will discuss how the university’s arts center has complemented the surrounding community during its decade of existence and how the Vincentian seminary that once stood on the same site did the same.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This month’s coffee is sponsored by Pho-8 Vietnamese Noodle Shop and Murphy Business of Cape Girardeau and will be held at 7 a.m. today at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St.

Pertinent address:

777 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy