River Campus history to be focus of First Friday Coffee

The theme of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee will be the history of Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.
Presenters Jerry Ford and Rhonda Stilson will discuss how the university’s arts center has complemented the surrounding community during its decade of existence and how the Vincentian seminary that once stood on the same site did the same.
This month’s coffee is sponsored by Pho-8 Vietnamese Noodle Shop and Murphy Business of Cape Girardeau and will be held at 7 a.m. today at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St.
