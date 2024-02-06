River Campus Fall for Dance to feature dances from 'Nutcracker Suite'

Dance numbers from Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker Suite" will be featured in this year's Fall for Dance performance beginning Thursday, Nov. 17, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Running through Sunday, Nov. 20, the annual event will also feature pieces choreographed by SEMO students as well as two professional guest artists.

Hilary Peterson, coordinator of dance and associate professor for SEMO's Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, acted as artistic and rehearsal director for the show and said it was decided to do something a little different this year.

"Usually there's a sense of variety throughout the show, but this year we decided to do Act 1 as more of a contemporary movement, and Act 2 is the second half of 'The Nutcracker Suite'," Peterson said. "Not the whole story, but all the classical ballet dances."

Peterson said The Nutcracker portion of the show was choreographed by SEMO's dance program faculty, one of whom, Alyssa Jones, created an aerial duet on silks for the "Danse Arabe", or Coffee number.

Guest artist Arianna Russ choreographed the opening contemporary piece, called "When the Lightning Strikes", which features a trio of graduating seniors.

"It's a really lovely piece." Peterson said. "It's about being human and growing and changing. I think that's really appropriate and shows a nice amount of technical and performance ability from these three seniors."

Russ is the artistic director of Modern American Dance Company in St. Louis, and was an adjunct professor for the dance program last year.