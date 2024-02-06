All sections
NewsApril 30, 2017

Rising river to crest at 43 feet; some roads already closed

The rising Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau already has reached flood stage and is expected to crest at 43 feet early next Saturday, according to a prediction by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. Flood stage in Cape Giradeau is 32 feet. The NWS considers river levels above 42 feet as "major" flooding...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A portion of the LaCroix Recreational Trail lies submerged in water Saturday at the intersection of Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.
A portion of the LaCroix Recreational Trail lies submerged in water Saturday at the intersection of Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

The rising Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau already has reached flood stage and is expected to crest at 43 feet Saturday, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Flood stage in Cape Giradeau is 32 feet. The NWS considers river levels above 42 feet as “major” flooding.

The Mississippi’s record crest at Cape Girardeau was 48.86 feet, recorded Jan. 2, 2016.

Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency because of flash flooding and dangerous storms in the state. According to a news release from the governor’s office, 93 evacuations and 33 rescues have been performed.

According to the Associated Press, storm systems dumped between 3 and 9 inches of rain.

More heavy rain is expected today. The NWS issued a flash-flood watch for most of southern Missouri through this evening.

State officials say up to 150 roads are closed in Missouri, and state parks will be closed.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced area road closures Saturday because of flooding in the region.

In Cape Girardeau County, Route OO from Route HH to south of County Road 382 and Route A from County Road 255 to Route U are closed.

In Bollinger County, Route DD near Highway 34 to five miles south of Route M near the Bollinger/Madison county line and Route H north of Highway 51 are closed.

In Perry County, Route F and Route M are closed.

In McBride, Missouri, in Perry County, Highway 51 was closed for a time at McBride Hill because of a mudslide, according to the NWS.

Parts of Routes A, C, E and M in Perry County also were closed briefly because of flooding.

No road closures were reported Saturday in Scott County.

Motorists can check road closures at MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map/.

Quarter-sized hail was reported in Gordonville and 2-inch hail in Grassy, Missouri, during weekend storms.

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter Saturday in Perryville, Missouri, at the Christ the Savior Catholic Church, 55 Shady Lane, for flooding victims.

Those who need emergency assistance can call (573) 335-9471.

In Cape Girardeau, the flood gates at Themis Street and Broadway already are closed.

The north railroad gate closes at 40 feet, which the river is expected to reach Tuesday.

According to the city’s website, flooding could enter the Red Star neighborhood early this week.

The river is already in minor flood stages and is expected to reach major flood levels of 42 feet Wednesday afternoon.

The city listed streets likely to have water over them at particular river stages, as follows:

  • At 40 feet, Water Street at First Street;
  • At 41 feet, Main Street at Second Street, North End Street at Sloan

Creek;

  • At 42 feet, Third Street, 1400 block of North Rand Street.

Flooding of small creeks and streams also is expected this week.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

