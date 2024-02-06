Rising river to crest at 43 feet; some roads already closed

The rising Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau already has reached flood stage and is expected to crest at 43 feet Saturday, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Flood stage in Cape Giradeau is 32 feet. The NWS considers river levels above 42 feet as “major” flooding.

The Mississippi’s record crest at Cape Girardeau was 48.86 feet, recorded Jan. 2, 2016.

Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency because of flash flooding and dangerous storms in the state. According to a news release from the governor’s office, 93 evacuations and 33 rescues have been performed.

According to the Associated Press, storm systems dumped between 3 and 9 inches of rain.

More heavy rain is expected today. The NWS issued a flash-flood watch for most of southern Missouri through this evening.

State officials say up to 150 roads are closed in Missouri, and state parks will be closed.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced area road closures Saturday because of flooding in the region.

In Cape Girardeau County, Route OO from Route HH to south of County Road 382 and Route A from County Road 255 to Route U are closed.

In Bollinger County, Route DD near Highway 34 to five miles south of Route M near the Bollinger/Madison county line and Route H north of Highway 51 are closed.

In Perry County, Route F and Route M are closed.

In McBride, Missouri, in Perry County, Highway 51 was closed for a time at McBride Hill because of a mudslide, according to the NWS.

Parts of Routes A, C, E and M in Perry County also were closed briefly because of flooding.

No road closures were reported Saturday in Scott County.