Rising food prices hurting consumers, area aid groups

To go along with rising gas prices, food prices have soared in the U.S. in recent months.

The increases have had affected many, including community food assistance programs and their clients.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated food prices were 10% higher in April 2022 than they were the year prior. As the nation rebounded from the COVID-19pandemic, rising energy costs and continued supply chain issues drove up prices.

Measures were taken during the height of COVID-19 in the U.S. to help those in need purchase food. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) -- more commonly known as food stamps -- received a 27% benefit increase in October 2021 but has since been scaled back by Missouri even as inflation continued to drive up prices.

While the summer normally correlates with an increased food demand with children out of school, the decrease in purchasing power for food stamps and rising costs have forced many to food pantries in order to eat. Jamie Hazard serves as the manager for Cape Church of the Nazarene's food pantry. Hazard said the pantry is currently serving triple the number of people they were six months ago.

"The food stamp money is not going as far as it used to," Hazard said. "So, they will run out sooner and come to agencies like us to fill the gap."

Hazard said the steepest increase in clients has been in the last three to four months with an additional 30 to 50 clients each month.

"We as a pantry are struggling to keep up with our clients' needs," Hazard said.

Those who run the pantry are having a meeting in coming days to re-evaluate the way the pantry operates in order to be able to keep up with increased demand. The changes will likely be in giving less food to individuals in order to spread out the supply to as many people as possible, the pantry manager said.

"It's very painful," Hazard said of being forced to make that decision.

She characterized the situation as "dire" and urged anybody with the ability to help to reach out.