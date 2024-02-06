High school is all about allowing students to explore different pathways, and a new club at Cape Girardeau Central High School will give students more background on a career in teaching.

Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent of secondary education with the Cape Girardeau School District, said nationwide, school districts are experiencing a severe shortage of qualified teachers, and the Rising Educators Club is one way the district is looking to address the shortage locally.

“It gets tougher and tougher each year,” Benyon said of finding quality teaching candidates. “Growing your own, you train them the way you want them to work in your building, your classrooms.”

Furthermore, Benyon said, this keeps students here in the community long after graduation, contributing to society by becoming an educator.

The focus on teaching is important, Benyon said.

“If we don’t encourage in our own field, our own profession, we’re doing a disservice to education,” Benyon said. “It’s important that we build the foundation for our students. We want them to have a good, positive experience here, so they know what they’re getting when they come back here and begin to work for us.”

Tuesday’s initial meeting drew more than 60 students — too many to hold in the room originally booked for the meeting, Benyon said.

One key point in Tuesday’s meeting was the paid internship planned for this summer, assisting with summer school, Benyon said.

This way, students can have real-world experience ahead of any university courses, to see whether education could be a good fit, he added.

And, Benyon said, “education is so broad. Whether students want to become a coach, a PE teacher, a physics teacher, a math teacher. It’s just so broad, so we might as well look at that and then look at the various pathways, just within education. And this will give them the opportunity to do that.”