Rising costs of materials affecting safe room project

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The rising costs of construction materials due to COVID-19 are impacting the current budget for Sikeston R-6 School District's kindergarten center's safe room project. However, the district's construction of Lee Hunter and C Building remain on budget.

"Due to COVID-19 and materials and just some delays with materials, we're estimating the district's out-of-pocket cost of completing the Kindergarten Center safe room right now to be $1,512,928," Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Dr. Tony Robinson told the Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday at Central Office. "That is an increase from when we first started this when we were estimating about $542,000 to be the district's out-of-pocket cost."

The district received a SEMA/FEMA grant to cover 75% of the cost to construct a multipurpose room/safe space at the Kindergarten Center with the district contributing 25% of the cost.

Robinson said he, Kindergarten Center Principal Jenny Hobeck and R-6 Director of Finance Cheryl Essner have been in meetings to work on having a great facility but also reducing costs.

"We still want a great building that stands the test of time," Robinson said.

The district is also working with its engineer, Toth Associates, and architect, Fleming, to do more valued engineering and have gotten that cost down $1.3 million, Robinson said. He noted there's still more work to be done because they've added some deductions that are part of the bid process.

"Right now we have not made a full commitment to this. I wanted to give an informational update so you can ask questions," Robinson told the Board.

The district is able to ask FEMA/SEMA for more funds, but it has to carry out the process to bid for FEMA/SEMA to have actual numbers, Robinson said.

"Then we can submit those numbers and make a request for more funds to cover the increased cost of our building from what was initially proposed, so that is was what we are going to do," Robinson said. "And I would come back to the board to get permission to proceed -- or not proceed -- because we do have the ability to opt out if we choose to."

Robinson said the district will follow the process to request more funding from FEMA/SEMA for its grant. If the request isn't approved, the district does not have to move forward with the project.

Other projects

In other construction news in the district, the Lee Hunter and C Building projects are moving along and on budget.

Jere Sheehan with Navigate Solutions provided an update on the district's construction projects underway.

"We are rolling," Sheehan told the Board on Tuesday.

Sheehan said the notice to proceed with construction on Lee Hunter was at the end of March, and the substantial completion date is spring 2022. The contract is $11,909,000.