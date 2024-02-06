Rise in region's household income outpaces state, nation

The median household income in the Cape Girardeau region is rising, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The growth in Cape Girardeau also appears to be outpacing state and national rates, according to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey data from 2005 to 2015, the most recent year available.

The median household brought in $47,824 in 2015, according to the survey, marking a steady increase over $42,219 in 2013.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of business development Shad Burner said the survey data bolsters what he's heard from local business owners.

"Over the last few years, we have had a sense that the economy has been strengthening in Cape as evidenced by the number of expansions and new companies or growth that's occurring in the companies when we speak to them," Burner said. "Or even when you just drive down the road, you look around and see growth occurring, so it wasn't surprising for us to see that we've had continuous growth in some of these areas."

David Yaskewich, assistant professor of economics at Southeast Missouri State University, said the numbers suggest a multi-year upswing.

"The increase in income is consistent with other things we see," he said. "Income levels tend to rise when more people are working and spending more money.

Yaskewich, however, pointed out estimates from smaller geographic areas -- such as Cape Girardeau and its immediate surroundings -- typically have a larger margin of error than sample sizes at the state and national level.

This means the numbers for Cape Girardeau are somewhat more susceptible to sampling variability that could exaggerate year-to-year shifts.