Risco woman arrested in Stoddard County

A 28-year-old Risco, Missouri, woman was arrested Monday night in Stoddard County for several alleged drug violations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Janay Thacker was taken into custody for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to wear a seat belt.
She was taken to the county jail, where she was held for 24 hours.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.