Ripley County Memorial Hospital will not reopen, board reports

Add Ripley County Memorial Hospital to the growing list of more than 100 rural hospitals across the nation ceasing to exist since 2010.

During a special meeting Friday, the five-member hospital board unanimously agreed to notify state authorities the public hospital in Doniphan, closed since Oct. 15, will be dissolved as expiration of the hospital certificate of need approaches on June 28.

The board has received the maximum two 90-day suspensions of the certificate since late December.

The decision ends a desperate 13-month effort by the hospital board to find a health care provider to replace SoutheastHEALTH of Cape Girardeau.

During that period, the board has pursued all leads and worked with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams and staff to reopen a 24-hour emergency room and in-patient services.

Board president Freddie Leroux polled each board member at the table before agreeing to begin dissolving the hospital as a county entity.

Board members Carol Wilhelmy, David Snyder, Dennis Meyers and Riley March joined Leroux in expressing regret but agreed there were no other options available.

Earlier in the meeting, the board agreed to reject a last-minute proposal from Dr. Bob Jackson of Columbia, Missouri. Jackson was part of a hospital management corporation known as Tornare LLC that approached the board last summer about operating the hospital.

Tornare's original proposal was declined by the board due to financial concerns about the company after it requested the board put up the county-owned hospital as collateral for financing.

Leroux, Wilhelmy and March met with Jackson early last week in Doniphan to hear a second proposal.

Wilhelmy said the board was asked by Jackson to provide $50,000 for another study of hospital costs and revenue.

More questions about the company's financial capabilities were raised by Leroux and March. After further discussion, the board rejected Jackson's proposal.

A feasibility study provided by Missouri Highlands Health Care last fall through a Springfield accounting firm showed the hospital could expect to lose about $500,000 a year. Although with critical access status, which brings additional Medicare and Medicaid funding, that figure could possibly be reduced to around $200,000.

(When announcing Southeast Health's plans to leave Ripley County in April 2018, CEO Ken Bateman told the board SoutheastHEALTH expected to lose $2 million locally in 2018.)

However, obtaining critical access care status for Ripley County Memorial Hospital ran into a roadblock.

Under federal regulations, critical access status cannot be granted to a hospital located less than 35 miles from another with the same status. In this case, the Doniphan hospital is about 5 miles too close to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Also attending Friday's special meeting was Karen White, CEO for Missouri Highlands Health Care (MHHC.)

Earlier this year, White contacted the Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services requesting a waiver of the 35-mile rule.

On April 12, the waiver request was denied by CMS chief medical officer Kate Goodrich.