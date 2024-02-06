All sections
NewsJune 20, 2023

Ripley County inmate jumps from second-story courthouse window

Debra Tune
An inmate waiting to appear last week in Ripley County (Missouri) Circuit Court attempted to escape by leaping out of a second-story courthouse window, breaking bones in his elbow and leg and sustaining lacerations to his face.

According to reports, Jerome Cole, 45, of Doniphan, Missouri, was one of 13 inmates transported from Wayne County (Missouri) jail, to appear in court June 16 before Judge Michael Pritchett.

Cole is charged with two counts of a Class B felony of second-degree assault of a special victim, a Class E felony of resisting/interfering with a felony arrest, second-degree tampering with property of another, trespassing in the first-degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges are the result of an arrest Oct. 21, 2021.

He reportedly sought an opportunity to escape while the deputy in charge was dealing with another inmate.

Reports state Cole went into a restroom, where he managed to remove his restraints and stripped down to his T-shirt and boxers, opened a window on the north side of the courthouse facing Lafayette Street and jumped to the ground.

A citizen who was walking into the courthouse noticed Cole lying on the ground with blood on his face and reported it.

Cpl. Taun Harber and Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton arrived at the courthouse.

"We recognized the man on the ground as Jeremy Cole, and realized that he had jumped out of the window," Barton said.

He added, "Cole is a repeat offender who has been in and out of jail and prison several times."

The officers examined Cole, who was found to have a small laceration under his chin and on his nose. His right knee was swelling, reports stated.

He was transported to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and then transferred to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Cole currently remains in the hospital on medical furlough. His hearing has been reset for July 3.

