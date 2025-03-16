Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Ripley County Emergency Management director Brian Byrd stated no fatalities had been confirmed after the county was struck by tornadoes.

One woman was rescued from a trailer with a downed tree on it, but she wasn't seriously injured, he said.

"So far everyone is accounted for and all the injuries are minor," Byrd assured. He noted this could change since rural areas are harder to tally.

Naylor and Oxly saw sporadic damage — mostly downed limbs and debris on roofs and roads. Byrd confirmed Fairdealing and Doniphan saw heavier impact.

This story was updated at 1:12 p.m. Saturday.

