All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Ripley County hit hard by tornadoes: Officials assess damage and power outages

Tornadoes wreak havoc in Ripley County, leaving widespread damage and power outages. Emergency officials report multiple injuries and blocked roads, with assessments ongoing to determine the full impact.

By Samantha Tucker ~ Daily American Republic
Damage is visible to a home at Naylor.
Damage is visible to a home at Naylor. DAR/Samantha Tucker
A fallen tree landed on a building in Oxly.
A fallen tree landed on a building in Oxly.
Stripped trees line Route 142 between Naylor and Oxly.
Stripped trees line Route 142 between Naylor and Oxly.
A fallen power line in Fairdealing.
A fallen power line in Fairdealing.
A veterinarian's office in Fairdealing lost its awning and suffered roof damage.
A veterinarian's office in Fairdealing lost its awning and suffered roof damage.
A shed is shown blown off its foundation. Debris is visible in the treelined behind it.
A shed is shown blown off its foundation. Debris is visible in the treelined behind it.
Three Rivers College's Fairdealing campus suffered damage to trees and its barn.
Three Rivers College's Fairdealing campus suffered damage to trees and its barn.
Three Rivers College's Fairdealing campus suffered damage to trees and its barn.
Three Rivers College's Fairdealing campus suffered damage to trees and its barn.
Utility crews in Fairdealing.
Utility crews in Fairdealing.
A home surrounded by fallen trees in Fairdealing.
A home surrounded by fallen trees in Fairdealing.
A leaning high voltage line off Highway 160.
A leaning high voltage line off Highway 160.
A hilltop home sustained heavy damage on Highway 160.
A hilltop home sustained heavy damage on Highway 160.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Ripley County Emergency Management director Brian Byrd stated no fatalities had been confirmed after the county was struck by tornadoes.

One woman was rescued from a trailer with a downed tree on it, but she wasn't seriously injured, he said.

"So far everyone is accounted for and all the injuries are minor," Byrd assured. He noted this could change since rural areas are harder to tally.

Naylor and Oxly saw sporadic damage — mostly downed limbs and debris on roofs and roads. Byrd confirmed Fairdealing and Doniphan saw heavier impact.

This story was updated at 1:12 p.m. Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Staff Writer Samantha Tucker is currently on scene in the Naylor area where officials report a tornado caused heavy damage in the evening hours of Friday, March 14.

Ripley County Emergency Management director Brian Byrd said the southern portion of Ripley County received heavy blows from a tornado near Naylor. He confirmed most of the southern half of the county and Doniphan were without power Saturday morning, March 15. Byrd said there have been several injuries and most roads are blocked.

National Weather Service officials said it will be hard to determine how many tornadoes passed through the area until assessment teams are on site.

"From what we can tell, it was likely several tornadoes," said lead meteorologist Derrick Snyder. "From what we can tell, they were cycling. The system would produce a tornado, it would wrap up and dissipate and another would form and drop to the east of the previous tornado."

Reporting by DAR staff Samantha Tucker and Donna Farley.

This is an evolving story and updates will be shared as they become available.

Story Tags
Tornado
Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as ...
NewsMar. 16
Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes are stepping up after ...
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado af...
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph win...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
NewsMar. 15
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy