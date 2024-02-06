DONIPHAN, Mo. — Some hope remains a hospital with emergency-room services could operate again in Doniphan.

The Ripley County Memorial Hospital board has agreed to authorize board president Freddie Leroux to sign an agreement terminating the lease with SoutheastHEALTH of Cape Girardeau.

The board has been working with attorneys since October to finalize a termination agreement. SoutheastHEALTH had 8 1/2 years remaining on a 10-year lease when it closed the Doniphan hospital Oct. 15.

Leroux said he expected SoutheastHEALTH officials would be ready to sign the agreement most likely within about 10 days.

Completion of the lease termination will allow the RCMH board to regain possession of the hospital’s state certificate of need (operating license) from SoutheastHEALTH. The board discussed the matter during its regular business meeting Dec. 18.

While the license expired Monday, the board will be able to renew under “inactive” status for a period of up to six months.

That will allow more time as the board and representatives from Missouri Highlands Health Care continue to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in developing a new “model of operation” that could result in the re-opening of the Doniphan hospital.