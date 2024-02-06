Ringing it up for the Salvation Army

Elmo Choclet accepts a donation to the Salvation Army on Thursday outside Walmart in Cape Girardeau. Choclet has been a bellringer for the Red Kettle campaign here since 1994. Salvation Army Lt. Matthew DeGonia reported $195,000 of the $300,000 goal has been raised.
