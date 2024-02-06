All sections
NewsSeptember 15, 2021

Ringing Bell of Remembrance for 9/11

Brooke Holford
A member of Jackson Fire Rescue rings a bell as he enters the Sept. 11, 2001, monument, located at Fire Station 1 in Jackson. Jackson Fire Rescue held a memorial march and service Saturday to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. Members of Jackson Fire Rescue marched 3.43 miles from Kohlfeld Distributing to Fire Station 1, where firefighters read the names of the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. More photos of the event are in a gallery at semissourian.comBrooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian
Local News

