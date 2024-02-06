Ringing Bell of Remembrance for 9/11

A member of Jackson Fire Rescue rings a bell as he enters the Sept. 11, 2001, monument, located at Fire Station 1 in Jackson. Jackson Fire Rescue held a memorial march and service Saturday to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. Members of Jackson Fire Rescue marched 3.43 miles from Kohlfeld Distributing to Fire Station 1, where firefighters read the names of the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. More photos of the event are in a gallery at semissourian.com