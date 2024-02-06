More than 30 union members and supporters rallied Monday at Capaha Park against Proposition A, claiming the right-to-work (RTW) measure on the August ballot in Missouri would lead to lower wages and cost jobs.

Proponents argue RTW will boost wages, grow jobs and promote union accountability. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the measure.

Both sides cite statistics to bolster their case.

But David Yaskewich, an assistant economics professor at Southeast Missouri State University, said numerous variables make it difficult to draw any solid conclusions.

Studies provide ï¿½mixed evidenceï¿½ on the impact of RTW laws, he said. In addition, right-to-work laws alone may not account for economic growth or decline, according to Yaskewich.

Proposition A, if approved Aug. 7, would adopt legislation originally passed by Missouri lawmakers in 2017.

Jobs and wages

Opponents of the measure spoke out at Mondayï¿½s rally.

Gail Kessler of Communications Workers of America said the measure, if passed, ï¿½would cost us jobs. It will force us to accept lower wages.ï¿½

Jesse Isbell, a union member from Oklahoma, worked for 36 years at a tire plant in Oklahoma City.

In 2001, Oklahoma became a right-to-work state. In 2006, the plant closed, laying off 1,400 union members and another 1,200 nonunion employees, he said.

Oklahomaï¿½s RTW law led to lower wages and lost jobs, Isbell said. The new jobs talked about by RTW proponents never materialized, he said.

ï¿½Families in Missouri cannot afford the impact of such empty promises on their future,ï¿½ he said.

Emily Martin, president of Aschinger Electric Co. in the St. Louis area, said she operates a union shop. Her workers are required to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union.

She also serves as president of the St. Louis chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association, which represents 209 contractors in eastern Missouri.

Martin said it is ï¿½good for our businessï¿½ to partner with organized labor. A major benefit, she said, is she can hire trained, skilled workers who have gone through a 10,000-hour apprenticeship program paid for by workers and contractors.

ï¿½That allows us to keep up with emerging technologies,ï¿½ she said.

Martin said only 8 percent of the Missouri workforce is unionized.

ï¿½It is hard to believe that, that 8 percent of the workforce is what is holding Missouri back,ï¿½ she said.

Mark Baker, business representative for IBEW, based in Southern Illinois and president of the Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council, attended the rally.

Baker said after the rally passage of Prop A would lower not only the wages of unionized workers, but also those of nonunion workers whose wages are often tied to those spelled out in union contracts.