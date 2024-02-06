Right to work not the end of Missouri labor bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican lawmakers plan to pursue other labor-related bills during the final three months of the legislative session, even after passing a bill banning mandatory union fees.

When Republican Gov. Eric Greitens was inaugurated in January, it opened the floodgates for GOP-backed bills dealing with unions that faced vetoes under his Democratic predecessor, Jay Nixon.

Greitens on Monday signed a so-called right to work measure that Nixon vetoed in 2015.

Top bills still pending in the Republican-led Legislature range from proposed changes to the way minimum-wage requirements are calculated for public works projects to a ban on automatic paycheck-withdrawals for union dues without annual permission.

During his State of the State address last month, Greitens called on lawmakers to repeal the state's law on prevailing wages. Those are minimum wages required to pay public construction workers, calculated for each trade on a county-by-county basis.

The wage is based on voluntary wage surveys submitted by contractors performing work in a given county, but when no wages are reported, the collective bargaining rate for that trade is used.

A bill by Republican Sen. Dan Brown, who sponsored the right-to-work bill lawmakers sent to the governor last week, would end that system.

Brown said Friday doing so could mean lowering wages for public projects and cutting costs. He said the goal is to increase construction and spur job growth.

Brown said supporters could face more pushback on the proposal than on right to work, which passed within the first month of session.