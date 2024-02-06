Rifle shot during dispute in Cape, 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a rifle was fired early Sunday evening during a dispute in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. to a building behind the 400 block of South Kingshighway for a report of shots fired.

“Officers located a suspect on scene who had fired a rifle at an adult male during a dispute regarding the rental of the property,” Hann stated. “No one was struck by any gun fire and there were only minor injuries from a brief physical confrontation between the two.”