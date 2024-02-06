All sections
September 28, 2020
Rifle shot during dispute in Cape, 1 in custody
One person is in custody after a rifle was fired early Sunday evening during a dispute in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. to a building behind the 400 block of South Kingshighway for a report of shots fired...
Ben Matthews
Cape Girardeau police officers respond to a report of shots fired at a building behind the 400 block of South Kingshighway on Sunday evening.
Cape Girardeau police officers respond to a report of shots fired at a building behind the 400 block of South Kingshighway on Sunday evening.Ben Matthews

One person is in custody after a rifle was fired early Sunday evening during a dispute in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. to a building behind the 400 block of South Kingshighway for a report of shots fired.

“Officers located a suspect on scene who had fired a rifle at an adult male during a dispute regarding the rental of the property,” Hann stated. “No one was struck by any gun fire and there were only minor injuries from a brief physical confrontation between the two.”

The only suspect in the incident was taken into custody by Cape Girardeau officers, according to Hann, and an application for an arrest warrant has been sent to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office to obtain formal charges.

An arson was reported in the area Saturday morning, and minutes before the incident occurred, a man was observed painting a message on the side of the building.

A building behind the 400 block of South Kingshighway is seen Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
A building behind the 400 block of South Kingshighway is seen Sunday in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews
Local News
