Rifle believed linked to Missouri officer's slaying found

CLINTON, Mo. -- Investigators said they have found a rifle believed to have been used in last weekend's shooting death of a western Missouri police officer.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the unspecified gun was found Thursday in a creek about two miles north of Clinton, where 37-year-old officer Gary Michael was shot and killed Sunday night.

Lowe said he couldn't immediately specify the style of the rifle or how investigators came to find it.