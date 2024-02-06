Ridin' Round at Jackson Homecomers

Brothers Jaden and Kolten Ritter spend some time Thursday at Jackson Homecomers going around and around on the umbrella car ride. The 115th annual event runs each evening through Saturday with carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors. More photos of Thursday's activities are in a gallery at semissourian.com
Brothers Jaden and Kolten Ritter spend some time Thursday at Jackson Homecomers going around and around on the umbrella car ride. The 115th annual event runs each evening through Saturday with carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors. More photos of Thursday's activities are in a gallery at semissourian.comNathan Gladden