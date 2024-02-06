Ridership declines on St. Louis public transit system

ST. LOUIS -- Ridership on St. Louis' public transit is plummeting as the light-rail system moves toward its first expansion in more than a decade.

The city's MetroLink and buses have seen a 20 percent drop in passengers over the last five years, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Metro Transit has been assessing how to reverse the trend as local officials pursue a new $667 million north-south line.

Jessica Mefford-Miller, Metro Transit's executive director, said the decrease is split evenly between the light-rail and bus systems and due to factors including serious crime, a stagnant population and the low cost of driving to work in the area.

"We're not growing," she said. "That separates us from a lot of other regions with enough population growth to cushion this blow."

Riders have also become frustrated with panhandlers, smokers, fare evaders and disruptive passengers, she said.