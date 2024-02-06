News August 12, 2022

Ride'em cowgirl at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

Michelle Darling of Medford, Oklahoma, competes in barrel racing at the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo on Wednesday at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds in Sikeston, Missouri. The rodeo began Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds. Gates open for the rodeo at 6 p.m. with the action beginning at 7 p.m.