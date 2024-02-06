Ride-hailing regulations pass Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Senators passed a bill Tuesday that would expand regulations for transportation companies such as Uber and Lyft -- a measure legislative leadership and Gov. Eric Greitens have called a job creator and an economic-development tool for the state.

In a 31-1 vote, Senators approved a bill that outlines regulations for app-based services. The proposal would require the companies to pay a $5,000 licensing fee, conduct driver background checks and vehicle inspections, and lays out restrictions for who can drive based on driving records. It also exempts such companies from paying local or municipal taxes.

The bill now goes back to the House. If it wins approval, it will move to the governor's desk.

Uber and Lyft say the legislation could allow them to expand statewide, but the proposal stalled weeks ago after some senators voiced concerns about passenger safety.