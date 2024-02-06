State House Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) is pulling no punches about a self-defense bill which has garnered national attention and is working its way through the Legislature.

"I think SB666 is a horrible bill, and I believe it would definitely harm law enforcement and prosecutors from determining what is just and right," said Francis, who was first elected to the General Assembly in 2016.

The bill, introduced in the current session by Sen. Eric Burlison of Springfield (R-20), a candidate for Missouri's 7th District seat in the U.S. Congress, has the following language:

Rick Francis

Jamie Burger

"Under current [Missouri] law, the defendant has the burden to prove he or she reasonably believed physical or deadly force was necessary to protect himself or herself or a third person. This act provides there shall be a presumption of reasonableness that the defendant believed such force was necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person."

"This act provides the defendant can raise a claim of self-defense during a pre-trial hearing in either a criminal or civil case which shall shift the burden on the party seeking to overcome the immunity by proof of clear and convincing evidence."

In regard to immunity, Burlison's bill states any person who "uses or threatens to use force in self-defense is immune from criminal prosecution and civil action for the use of such force," with the sole exception of force against police on duty if the person "reasonably knew or should have known the person was a law enforcement officer."

Stoddard County, Missouri, prosecutor Russ Oliver testified at a hearing on the bill Tuesday before the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee and called the legislation the "make murder legal act."

"This bill is dangerous to public safety and to our victims," Oliver said. "We shouldn't have to go before a judge before we can arrest someone who has killed someone."

More than 30 sheriffs, police departments and prosecutors have signed a letter condemning the proposed legislation.