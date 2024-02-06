I generally don't make my opinion pieces about me, and this piece isn't about me, but I need to use my personal experience to illustrate the extreme competence and outstanding work performed by the veteran service staff at Southeast Missouri State University.

Some years ago, I entered a master's degree program at a university in another state. It was the first time I would use my G.I. Bill to pay for any sort of education.

The folks in the veteran services office — make that "veteran services" office — were clueless about how to serve veterans. That cluelessness manifested itself in two ways.

One, they contended veterans couldn't file the necessary form to enroll in courses until after classes had started. (An erroneous contention, by the way.) This resulted in the bill coming due before Veteran Affairs could pay the bill, requiring the veteran to pay for courses out of his pocket and await reimbursement.

Two, the delay in filing also resulted in the veteran's book stipend not coming in until a month or two after classes had started. Again, resulting in the veteran having to pay out of pocket, waiting for reimbursement. Bought college textbooks lately? They aren't cheap.

Many veterans using the G.I. Bill to further their education don't have the extra cash to pay for their schooling up front. They shouldn't need it, since their deal with Uncle Sam means he is picking up the tab.

Compare that experience to that of a veteran attending SEMO.

The veteran services office, led by Amanda Woods, not only works with veterans to file the necessary forms in a timely manner but ensures there are no surprises along the way.

One of the G.I. Bill's requirements is coursework must be toward a degree, meaning a veteran can't take a course for the heck of it. VA will only pay for courses leading directly to a degree. Unless someone is watching that sort of thing, a veteran could enroll in a course only to find out later VA wouldn't pay for it. SEMO's veteran office doesn't let that happen.

A Pew Research Survey from 2011 found three out of four U.S. military members joined at least in part to take advantage of the education benefits available to veterans.

No doubt.

Today's veterans take advantage of the G.I. Bill as troops have since its inception in 1944.

The program pays education costs for veterans and qualifying family members. In some cases, Uncle Sam picks up the entire tab. In others, a portion of the cost.

It's a fairly straightforward program, but the quality of how colleges and universities from across the country implement it varies. Wildly.