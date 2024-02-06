All sections
NewsSeptember 17, 2020

Ribbon-cutting to be held Friday for Indian Park restrooms

Permanent restrooms at Cape Girardeau’s 1.9 acre Indian Park will be dedicated by city officials at 5 p.m. Friday. The prefabricated concrete facility has a price tag of approximately $95,000 and represents partial fulfillment of the Parks Stormwater Tax Extension measure (PRS2) approved by voters in April 2018...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
New permanent restrooms at Indian Park, at William and South Lorimier streets, will be dedicated at 5 p.m. Friday in Cape Girardeau.
New permanent restrooms at Indian Park, at William and South Lorimier streets, will be dedicated at 5 p.m. Friday in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

Permanent restrooms at Cape Girardeau’s 1.9 acre Indian Park will be dedicated by city officials at 5 p.m. Friday.

The prefabricated concrete facility has a price tag of approximately $95,000 and represents partial fulfillment of the Parks Stormwater Tax Extension measure (PRS2) approved by voters in April 2018.

Indian Park, at 300 William St., is one of the city’s 25 parks and has long been served by portable toilets.

Councilwoman Shelly Moore, in whose 2nd ward Indian Park is located, spoke with enthusiasm about the new restrooms during the City Council’s Sept. 8 meeting.

“I hope people will come to the ribbon-cutting,” Moore said. “This will benefit all park users.”

In October, Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones indicated installation would take place within a year.

“(Park users) have been waiting for a long time,” Jones said late in 2019.

The new restrooms, according to Jones, are similar to those now in place at Kiwanis Park.

