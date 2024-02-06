Ribbon-cutting to be held Friday for Indian Park restrooms

Permanent restrooms at Cape Girardeau’s 1.9 acre Indian Park will be dedicated by city officials at 5 p.m. Friday.

The prefabricated concrete facility has a price tag of approximately $95,000 and represents partial fulfillment of the Parks Stormwater Tax Extension measure (PRS2) approved by voters in April 2018.

Indian Park, at 300 William St., is one of the city’s 25 parks and has long been served by portable toilets.

Councilwoman Shelly Moore, in whose 2nd ward Indian Park is located, spoke with enthusiasm about the new restrooms during the City Council’s Sept. 8 meeting.