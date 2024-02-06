Ribbon-cutting for Fort D roof to be held Tuesday

A ribbon-cutting in observance of the new roof on the American Legion building at the Fort D historical site in Cape Girardeau is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. today.
Fort D is located at 920 Fort St. on Cape Girardeau’s south side. The site is Missouri’s only surviving “V-shaped” Civil War-era earthworks fort and was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
The ribbon-cutting is being hosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Masks are required and social distancing will be encouraged.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.