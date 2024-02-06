Ribbon cut on Fort D upgrade

For Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director Julia Jones, Tuesday’s ceremony marking the addition of a new roof on the old American Legion building at Fort D had a special meaning.

“I’m proud my great-great-grandfather was Col. G.C. Thilenius who helped oversee the construction of the Civil War forts around the city,” she told a group of about 50 people who had gathered not only to celebrate the new roof, but also the recent addition of Fort D to the National Register of Historic Places.

Now, nearly 160 years later, Jones heads the Cape Girardeau department responsible for maintaining the fort site.

Completed in the summer of 1861 on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River, Fort D protected Cape Girardeau’s south side from potential attacks by Confederate troops. It was one of four forts built by the Union Army in Cape Girardeau and today it is the only surviving “V” shaped earthworks Civil War fort in Missouri.

“I’ve been interested in the Civil War ever since I was a little kid,” said Scott House, who helped spearhead efforts to preserve the American Legion building and to add the fort site, at 920 Fort St., to the national register.

“I can remember coming down here (to Fort D) when I was 8 or 9 and there was nothing here (explaining the fort’s history and its strategic importance),” he said. “That was a shame because this whole town has such great Civil War history and we have this original Civil War earthen fort and that’s a remarkable thing.”

For many years, school children in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area made field trips to the Fort D site, as noted by Cape Girardeau Mayor Pro Tem Robbie Guard, who spoke at Tuesday’s ceremony on behalf of Mayor Bob Fox, who was unable to attend.

“If you grew up in Cape Girardeau and you went to elementary school here, you probably came here as a fourth-grader and you’d see these gentlemen and ladies doing re-enactments and have American Legion people doing demonstrations and history lessons,” Guard told the gathering.

“What we’re able to do today is to pass that forward to generations further on down the line so one day they’ll be able to come here with their children and they’ll be able to see something that’s very important to our history and our community,” he said.

The American Legion acquired the fort site in the mid-1930s and, in cooperation with the Depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA), built the existing stone structure designed to resemble a powder magazine.

“Powder magazines were an important part of any Civil War fort, which ensured powder was kept dry and free of contaminants,” explained Tom Giles, who spoke at the ceremony on behalf of the American Legion.

The building, Giles said, was completed in July 1937 and was used by the legion as a meeting location.

“Over the years, the property was used by such varied groups as the Girl Scouts and senior citizens and was even used as a private residence,” he said.

The American Legion eventually deeded the building and fort site to the City of Cape Girardeau with the understanding it would forever be maintained as a city park.