Rhoda Reeves remembered as 'leading lady' in business, family

Rhoda Reeves, who died Wednesday at the age of 85, is known to many in the Cape Girardeau area for the successful T-shirt printing and promotional products store Horizon Screen Printing, but she is also remembered by those who knew her for her devotion to family, as well as being an active member of Cape Girardeau County's Republican Party.

Jay Knudtson — home loan banker at First Missouri State Bank, member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents and former Cape Girardeau mayor — said he got to know Rhoda and her husband, Glenn, well over the years.

"Rhoda was a class 'stand-by-her-man' kind of gal, while also forging a wonderful professional career for herself," Knudtson said. "A wonderful wife, mom, grandma and career lady."

Knudtson also referred to Reeves as "one of Cape's leading ladies in the Republican Party," and said, "she was a tremendous business lady and showed true class."

In addition to founding Horizon Screen Printing, Reeves was a speech pathologist at Parkview State School, a member of Red Hat Society, garden club and a Girl Scout leader, and attended La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Reeves was also invited to President George W. Bush's first State of the Union address in 2002 as "an acknowledgment of her active involvement with the National Federation of Independent Business," according to a 2007 article by the Southeast Missourian.

John Mehner, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Reeves were a "major part of the business community for many years," and described them both as "hard workers and awesome people."