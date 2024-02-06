Rezoning clears way for Cape Girardeau bait shop

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved a rezoning request Monday that clears the way for the opening of a bait and tackle shop that also would sell light groceries.
Lester Chapman Jr., who owns The River’s Edge Automotive at 1237 N. Water St., requested the property be rezoned from R-2, single-family residential, to M-1, light manufacturing/industrial, so he could convert two bays of the building to retail space.
Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru welcomed the proposed business for the Red Star neighborhood.
“I think this has the potential to add a great asset to a retail business to Red Star,” he said.
The existing automotive shop was approved many years ago by special-use permit, but the current zoning code does not allow auto repair in the residential district, according to a council agenda report.
By rezoning the property to M-1, the site can be used for retail and auto repair, officials said in advance of the meeting.
Before the start of Monday’s meeting, the council held a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre, their families and first responders.
In other action, the council voted down a recommendation from the planning and zoning commission to rezone property at 921 Independence St. from C-1, general commercial, to C-2, highway commercial, for use as a car lot.
The council action followed the advice of city staff.
Deputy city manager Molly Hood said the city staff did not want the property rezoned as C-2 because there are no nearby properties with that zoning.
Hood said city staff would prefer to amend the C-1 zoning regulations to allow for the property to be used for the sale of vehicles with a special-use permit.
City officials said a revised measure will be presented to the council at a future date.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.