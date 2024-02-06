Rezoning clears way for Cape Girardeau bait shop

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved a rezoning request Monday that clears the way for the opening of a bait and tackle shop that also would sell light groceries.

Lester Chapman Jr., who owns The River’s Edge Automotive at 1237 N. Water St., requested the property be rezoned from R-2, single-family residential, to M-1, light manufacturing/industrial, so he could convert two bays of the building to retail space.

Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru welcomed the proposed business for the Red Star neighborhood.

“I think this has the potential to add a great asset to a retail business to Red Star,” he said.

The existing automotive shop was approved many years ago by special-use permit, but the current zoning code does not allow auto repair in the residential district, according to a council agenda report.

By rezoning the property to M-1, the site can be used for retail and auto repair, officials said in advance of the meeting.

Before the start of Monday’s meeting, the council held a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre, their families and first responders.