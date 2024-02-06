Rex Rust receives Old Town Cape's Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award

On its final day of awards, Old Town Cape Inc. named Rex Rust its 2020 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award recipient Saturday.

According to the award announcement, Old Town Cape presents the award annually to a "person or persons who have demonstrated an outstanding and thorough commitment to the revitalization and future development of the Old Town Cape district."

"I'm very honored, humbled, particularly knowing some of the great names affiliated with this award in years past," Rust said in a video accompanying the announcement. "And, of course, knowing Charles and loving him and his whole family. It really is humbling."

Rust is co-president of Rust Communications — which owns the Southeast Missourian — and is helping revitalize part of downtown Cape Girardeau with the investment in an entire block of Broadway. Construction ongoing in the street's 400 block — the Rialto Retail and Residential Development — will house four businesses and multiple condominiums on the second level.

"This particular project, 430 (Broadway), we've got some of those businesses and individuals putting their hard work and money at risk," Rust said. "We've got Speck Pizza and Street Food, we're excited about that; Kenny's Flippin' Burgers; Brickwood Boutique; and we've got a new retail concept we're just about to announce. Wish I could announce it now, but we're extremely excited about that. That will fill out the first floor.