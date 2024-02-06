All sections
April 19, 2017

Reward up to $5K for information in beating death of dog

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the fatal beating of a Missouri dog named Snowball. The Kansas City Star reported the 17-year-old dog was beaten severely last month on the front porch of his owner’s Excelsior Springs home and died three days later from internal bleeding. ...

Associated Press

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the fatal beating of a Missouri dog named Snowball.

The Kansas City Star reported the 17-year-old dog was beaten severely last month on the front porch of his owner’s Excelsior Springs home and died three days later from internal bleeding.

The Humane Society’s Missouri state director, Amanda Good, said the “savage act shows complete contempt for an innocent creature.”

The new reward is contingent upon information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people involved. An anonymous donor had previously put up $500 for information about those responsible.

Police have said it is possible the suspect recorded the beating on video.

